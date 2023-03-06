YUP Fingerprinting Opens in Price

Your Unique Prints (YUP) Fingerprinting has opened its eighth Utah location on Price City’s Main Street. The business celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration on Friday.

YUP Fingerprinting is owned by Ryan Morford, a retired deputy sheriff. Morford served for over 20 years before entering the fingerprinting business, beginning with an office in St. George. He opened the business in 2015 after recognizing the need for affordable fingerprinting.

YUP offers fingerprinting services for employment, background checks and more. YUP can provide fingerprint cards as well as electronic files, depending on the customer’s needs. Community members can also get passport or Visa photos from YUP for only $5, which Morford stated is the most affordable option in town.

In addition to the Price location, YUP also has offices in Layton, Lehi, Logan, Provo, Salt Lake City, St. George and Taylorsville. The Price office is located inside D&C Furniture, located at 345 East Main Street.

For more information or to schedule and appointment, visit YUP Fingerprinting’s website. The business can also be contacted by phone at (435) 359-3151.