PRICE – Yvonne Elfreda Williams Olsen, age 83, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Ferron, Utah. Yvoone was born to Sidney John Williams and Marion Hoskins Williams on August 3, 1937 in Ironwood, Michigan. She married Morris (Mo) Olsen on January 9, 1956 in Everett, Washington. Their marriage was later solemnized in the LDS Jordan River Temple.

Yvonne was raised in Michigan and graduated from high school there. She met and married Morris while he was in the U.S. Air force serving as a mechanic, during the Korean conflict. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. Her hobbies included homemaking and all that which goes with it. She enjoyed needlepoint with plastic canvas, crocheting, painting ceramics and watching British TV. She spent her final days at the Emery County Care and Rehab facility where she was loved and so well cared for by the kind and competent caregivers there.

Preceded in death by Morris, her parents and an infant daughter, and a brother Robert Williams. She is survived by her brothers Fred Williams of Arlington, Washington, Richard Williams of Lake Stevens, Washington, and a sister Naomi Nedgaard of Sutton, Alaska.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2011 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cliffview Cemetery. Prior to graveside services, there will be a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price, Utah. Services are in the care of Fausett Mortuary. Friends may sign the guest book and share memories of Yvonne at www.fausettmortuary.com.