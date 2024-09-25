ZAP TAX PUBLIC HEARING

The Price City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024 at 6:00pm to receive input regarding the continuation of the Price City ZAP Tax that will be on the ballot as Proposition #1 November 5th, 2024 in conjunction with the general election. The public hearing

will be held in the City Council Chambers at Price City Hall at 185 E Main Street. Advance comments may be sent to Nick Tatton at nickt@priceutah.net and all comments received will be provided to the Price City Mayor and Council during the public hearing.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 25, October 2 and October 9, 2024.