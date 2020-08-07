Zero Visitor Protocol Re-implemented at Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital Press Release

For the safety of our patients, the community, our employees and our medical staff, effective Friday, Aug. 7, Castleview Hospital is re-implementing a zero visitor policy in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Like many communities across the country, we are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area,” said Greg Cook, CEO at Castleview Hospital. “While we have not yet seen an increase in cases being admitted to our hospital, we believe the proactive effort is necessary to do our part in keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

Zero Visitor Restrictions and Guidelines

The following visitor restrictions have been re-implemented at Castleview Hospital. Effective Friday, Aug. 7, visitors will only be permitted to enter our facility if they are:

Necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of the power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care;

Accompanying an admitted inpatient specifically at the time of admission and at the time of discharge to assist with the process and post-procedure. Routine visiting will not be permitted.

A support person with the patient in the Family Birthing Center at any time, including one certified doula or midwife during labor.

A parent, foster parent or guardian of an individual under 18 years of age who is under the facility’s care;

Visiting an individual under the facility’s care who is in critical condition or hospice care;

Visiting under urgent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official government functions;

Able to wear an appropriate mask or face covering. If you are unable to wear an appropriate mask or face covering, you may be denied entry into the facility.

Continued Screening Guidelines for Visitors

We are continuing to perform a health screen for all individuals entering our facility. We must deny entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria. The evaluation criteria include:

Symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting;

Contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

We do have universal masking at our facility. All individuals are required to wear a face covering. We ask that you bring a mask from home. If you do not have a mask, we will provide one for you to wear.

Continued Limited Access

The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” added Cook. “COVID-19 cases are currently a small percentage of our total patient volume. As a rural hospital serving the residents of Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”

For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit our website and view our hospital’s preparedness information at https://www.castleviewhospital.net/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services at its 49-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center – a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.