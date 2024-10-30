Zions Bank Awards Price Student for ‘A’ Grades

Zions Bank Press Release

Local student recognized with regional scholarship

PRICE, Utah; October 25, 2024 — Hard work in school has paid off for Zander Carrillo, a 10th-grade student at Carbon High School. Carrillo was awarded a $500 scholarship savings account as a regional winner of Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s drawing.

Valerie Cisneros, manager of the Zions Bank Price branch, announced Carrillo’s win during a branch presentation.

Pays for A’s rewards local students for scholastic success. Carrillo was entered into the drawing by bringing his report card to Zions Bank. He was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the fall scholarship drawing. Out of 1,800 entries, 18 students throughout Utah and Idaho were randomly selected as winners in their respective regions.

“We’re proud to recognize Zander’s academic efforts through the Pays for A’s program,” Cisneros said. “Our goal is to help students focus on schoolwork and motivate them to earn good grades.”

For more than two decades, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Utah and Idaho for working hard in school. Middle school, junior high and high school students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.

For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.