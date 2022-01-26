Zions Bank Names New Manager of Castle Dale, Huntington Branches

Press Release

Zions Bank has named Mel Hugentobler as the new manager of both its Castle Dale branch, located at 110 East Main Street, and its Huntington branch, located at 51 North Main Street. As branch manager, Hugentobler is responsible for overseeing day-to-day branch operations, new accounts, consumer and commercial loans, financial transactions, and customer service.

Hugentobler brings nearly a decade of banking experience to his new role. He previously managed Zions Bank’s branch in Hailey, Idaho, and before that he was a commercial relationship manager for the Moab branch.

Prior to joining Zions Bank, Hugentobler worked as a business development executive with U.S. Bankcard Center in Melville, New York. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Hugentobler enjoys golfing, mountain biking, fly fishing, hiking, backpacking and gardening. He has volunteered with Grand County Search and Rescue, Idaho’s Advocates Against Family Violence and participated in civic organizations, including the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce and Idaho Technology Council Board of Directors.