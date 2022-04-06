Zions Bank Rewards Ferron Teen for Great Grades

Local student wins scholarship through bank’s Pays for A’s program

Zions Bank Press Release

An Emery High School student is the latest recipient of Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s scholarship. Eleventh grader Rileigh Meccariello was awarded a $500 scholarship savings account as a regional winner of the spring Pays for A’s drawing.

Mel Hugentobler, manager of Zions Bank’s Castle Dale and Huntington branches, presented Meccariello with her award at the Castle Dale branch on April 1.

Pays for A’s rewards students who put in the effort to make their grades count. Meccariello was entered into the scholarship drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank. She was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the spring drawing. Of more than 2,500 entries, 18 students throughout Utah and Idaho were randomly selected as winners of their respective regions.

“We know it takes extra attention and effort to earn high marks, so we’re proud to recognize the achievements of students like Rileigh through the Pays for A’s program,” Hugentobler said. “Our goal is to help students focus on schoolwork and motivate them to earn good grades.”

For nearly two decades, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Utah and Idaho for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.

For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.