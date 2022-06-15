Zoning Change Aims to Increase Housing in Green River

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council opened its monthly meeting on Tuesday by discussing the city budget. Green River City Administrator Conae Black discussed 2023 projects, including work at the Green River Airport runway and the river restoration project.

An update on the Green River Senior Center was then given, where it was shared that there are currently no senior center employees. They are anxious to hire new employees and keep distributing the senior meals. They are seeking several part-time employees and hope to spread the word that they are hiring.

The council then recessed and convened as the Green River Planning Commission to discuss uses of specific land lots. This started a discussion about Airbnb regulations and zoning enforcements. When they reconvened as the city council, they approved the zoning change along Farrer Street and Elberta from a R-1 single family residential to R-3 single and multi-family residential.

They then approved placing a remote court booth at city hall. This will allow people to testify and respond to court summons at city hall rather than traveling to court. Next, Christine Sheeter was approved as the chair of the Green River Improvement Team (GRIT) before city employees reported on their duties.

The next Green River City Council meeting will be on July 12 at 7 p.m.