Carbon County Experiences Increase in Transient Room and Restaurant Taxes

Carbon County Tourism Press Release

The Carbon County Office of Tourism kicked off its 2020 hospitality meeting schedule on Wednesday. The meeting was hosted by Crosscut Brewery and Convenience Store in Price. The group was greeted with fresh baked cookies and Cafe Ibis coffee to get the meeting started.

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie implemented the Hospitality Committee in order to build stronger relationships with local hoteliers and restaurants. The mission of the committee is to allow the hoteliers, restaurant manager/owners, Airnnb and RV park owners who pay Transient Room Tax to work closely with the Office of Tourism to promote the Carbon Corridor as a destination, but more importantly to “Strive to enhance customer service and tourism, and help promote local businesses .”

To start, Henrie gave the group a review of the Transient Room Tax and Restaurant Tax monies collected in 2019, showing a 24% increase in Transient Room Taxes. “I believe a lot of that is attributed to the new Airbnb’s that started up throughout the county, new events and conferences, as well as increased visitation in the Swell,” said Henrie.

Henrie outlined five key advantages of tourism, focusing mostly on how increased activity creates more demand. More demand can lead to more events, hotels, guide services, retail establishments and restaurants. The demand can also be spread to other industries such as repair shops, car dealerships and rentals.

“Tourists want to enjoy and experience to the fullest,” said Henrie. “They like to and take back good memories, which is why they are inclined to do more and therefore may consume more. Providing our tourist attractions with infrastructure and facilities to attract tourists to help grow tourism was also touched on.”

The meeting concluded with the committee voting for February’s Tourism Super Service Award recipient, which will be announced at the upcoming Carbon County Commission Meeting on Feb. 19.

Carbon County Office of Tourism is looking for more people to participate in the monthly meetings. If you own or manage a local hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or guide service, you are invited to attend. Meetings take place on the second Wednesday of every month at different locations. If you would like more information, please contact Henrie at (435) 636-3701 The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building First Floor Conference Room.