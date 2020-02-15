Carbon High English Sterling Scholar Hosting Local Art and Writing Contest

Ashlin Baker, pictured second from right on the top row, will represent Carbon High as the English Sterling Scholar in the 2020 competition.

Carbon High’s Sterling Scholar of English, Ashlin Baker, has created an art and writing contest. Students from Helper Middle School, Mont Harmon Middle School and Carbon High School are invited to enter the contest with original pieces that have been created this year and pertaining to the theme of “Transformation.”

The two middle schools will be in competition with one another, while the high school students will compete amongst themselves. Those that wish to enter the contest are limited to one submission per category and there will be a cash prize for the top three winners.

The rules and standards for the contest are that the writing must be between one and four pages; anything more will be disqualified. The paper must follow the correct format, which is double-spaced and in a 12-point Times New Roman font. In the top left corner, the name, school and grade are required.

Plagiarism will, of course, disqualify any work. The artwork or writing must relate to the prompt. Artwork must be delivered to the office at Carbon High School while writing must be emailed to bakeras@carbonschools.org. There is no entry fee required and all rights in the story remain the property of the author. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 20.