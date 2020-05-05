Carbon Track and Field Coaches Plan Tribute to Seniors

The Dinos’ track and field coaches were looking for a way to express appreciation and pay tribute to their 2020 senior athletes. Carbon felt primed and ready to make a strong run at not just at a region title, but felt it would have been in contention for a state championship.

In speaking with head coach Jimmy Jewkes, he was very impressed with the work and effort of his team entering the spring season. Unfortunately, the Dinos never had the opportunity to compete due to the spread of COVID-19.

This upcoming Thursday, May 7, Jewkes and the rest of his coaching staff will share stories and experiences about the seniors on their team to show their gratitude for the students’ hard work and dedication to the program. Listen live to the conversation at 2 p.m. online at etvnews.com/livesports/carbon-high-school.

DVDs will be available for purchase from ETV News following the event.