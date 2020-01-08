CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT 2020 MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold it’s 2020 Quarterly Meetings at the Business & Technical Assistance Center – 375 South Carbon Ave. – Conference Room # 152 – Price Utah 84501. Subsequent Special Meetings may be scheduled as necessary in addition to these dates.

January 21, 2020 3:00 PM

April 28, 2020 3:00 PM

July 21, 2020 3:00 PM

October 20, 2020 3:00 PM

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing auxiliary services for these meetings should call 435-299-9756 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8 and 15, 2020.