MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT 2020 MEETING SCHEDULE

CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT 2020 MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold it’s 2020 Quarterly Meetings at the Business & Technical Assistance Center – 375 South Carbon Ave. –  Conference Room # 152 – Price Utah 84501. Subsequent Special Meetings may be scheduled as necessary in addition to these dates.

January 21, 2020       3:00 PM

April 28, 2020            3:00 PM

July 21, 2020              3:00 PM

October 20, 2020      3:00 PM

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing auxiliary services for these meetings should call 435-299-9756 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8 and 15, 2020.

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox