Chinese New Year Celebrated at Helper’s First Friday

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat, Helper City hosted a special First Friday on Feb. 7 that highlighted the holiday. Fighting through the blustery weather, those that attended were once again treated to gallery strolls, live music, crafts and more.

Also hosted during First Friday was a Valentine card making station at Three Little Llamas, where youngsters could create their own Valentine’s for someone special.

With the hopes of warm weather, March’s First Friday will be hosted on March 6 and will feature more of the great fun that attendees have enjoyed from the festivities each month.