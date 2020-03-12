MenuMenu

CHS Boys’ Tennis Begins Season at Juab

Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon High School boys’ tennis kicked off the season by traveling to Juab for a match on Tuesday afternoon.

The team played well. #1 singles Preston Condie was triumphant in his contest, 6-3 and 6-2. #2 singles Leonard Livingston wasn’t quite as successful and was overcome 6-3, 2-6, 2-6. #3 singles Jack Livingston was also successful in securing a win, 6-0, 6-1.

Then, the doubles contests came into play. #1 doubles consisted of Derrick Jorgenson and Bonham Brewer, who won 6-4, 6-0. #2 doubles Alex Callahan and Garrett Black worked hard, but were overcome 4-6 and 0-6.

The team was scheduled to travel to Union on March 18; however, however, that matchup has been postponed following an announcement from the Utah High School Athletic Association to suspend spring activities beginning on March 16 and lasting at least two weeks.

