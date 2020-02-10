Dinos’ Slow Start Looms Large on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

San Juan was in town on Friday as the Dinos hosted their last home game of the season. The Broncos came flying out of the gates led by Jaxon Torgerson, who dropped 11 points in the first quarter. The Dinos trailed 21-15 after one.

Carbon had some good minutes from youngsters Rylan Hart and Caleb Winfree, who came off the bench and sparked the Dinos. The Dinos battled hard to get back in the game, but every time the Broncos had an answer. San Juan led by 11 at one point, but Carbon did not give up. The Dinos kept scratching and clawing to make it a two-score game. In the end, the deficit was too much and the Dinos fell 71-66. They kept pace with San Juan and actually outscored the Broncos after trialing 14-7 early.

Seniors Brady Gagon and Kaleb Nelson were honored during senior night and finished the season well. Carbon spread the offense around as four different seniors reached double digits. Preston Condie led with 15 followed by Gagon with 14, Nelson with 14 and Kennan Hatch with 10. Hatch nearly had a double-double with nine rebonds, but ran into foul trouble and exited the game in the middle of the fourth.

The Dinos shot a lot better than their season average, going 25-56 (45%). If they can continue to spread the ball around and get productive minutes from their bench, they will be tough competition in the state tournament. Check back with ETV News for a full guide of the tournament.