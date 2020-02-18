Elaine Fox Huntington

1930-2020

Our sweet mom was born Oct. 15, 1930 in Orangeville, Utah and passed away February 15, 2020 at the Beehive Homes in Draper, Utah.

She is having a glorious reunion with her beloved companion Fred Reed whom she married Nov. 28, 1946 and was sealed to June 11, 1969 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

She is also reunited with her parents Alison and Grace Davis Fox; her brothers Mont, George, Henry, Dick and Lyle (Sharon); sister Sharleen (Kevin) Rowley and nephew Steven Rowley.

She leaves behind her daughter Linda (Bruce) Draper, sons Kevin (Shannon), and Kerry (Kathy), and her 13 beloved grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren. She recently stated, “My family is everything to me.”

Mom was an office manager for OB/GYN Dr. Andrew Latteier and Dr. Kenneth Hunter for many years. She enjoyed helping the patients. They loved her. Because she was a good listener, people loved to visit with her.

She was a good cook and made heavenly hot rolls. She loved her dear Orangeville friends who have been a great support to each other all of their lives.

Mom took care of people. After dad was diagnosed with ALS, she took care of him at home for 5 years and was widowed at age 51. She also looked out for grandchildren, cousins, neighbors and friends.

Always generous to a fault and a hard worker, she earned a dollar as a youth so she could buy Christmas gifts for her younger siblings. She kept her promise to her mother that she would look after her siblings through their lives, which she faithfully did.

Rest now mom, free from pain. We will see you again.

All our love,

Your family.

Services for Elaine will be held February 22, 2020. A viewing will be held at 10:00am with funeral services following at 11:00am at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah 84092