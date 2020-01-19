Emery County Historical Society Hosts Annual Antiques Show and Tell

By Julie Johansen

The annual antiques show and tell for the Emery County Historical Society began with some “good old folk music” from Greg Van Wagoner and company on Thursday. Past president Lori Ann Larsen opened the evening’s activities by announcing that the upcoming events will feature coal camps of Carbon and Emery counties as well as a Shoshone Indian Chief.

Every two years, the society elects a new set of officers. The new officers inducted on Tuesday included president Bernice Payne, president elect Francis Swasey, secretary Lori Ann Larsen and treasurer Laurel Killpack. They were given the pledge of office by a past president Suzanne Anderson. The evening’s master of ceremonies was Edward Geary.

Next, several members shared memorabilia from the past. Bernice Payne had a display of photos she requested help identifying, which had been found in an old trunk from the Sherman family in Huntington. Killpack shared an early 1900 Valentine and pieces of memorabilia from the Guymons, her ancestors. Kit Anderson had a number of apparatuses to display, one of which was a calf weaning ring.

Linda Turner showed her grandma’s flour sifter and tin measuring cup. A replica of a 1923 delivery van bank and a brooch was shared by Ilene Oman. Evelyn Huntsman’s show and tell included a photo of an early camp out, a cane and dishes.

A 1890 medical dictionary and reference book used by Swasey’s ancestor, a nurse, was next on the list. Larsen has a collection of coal camp tokens she shared with the group while Laurie Fox’s display included dishes her grandmother brought to America from Holland.

Anderson displayed artifacts from the Emery County archives and invited others to bring items to the archives. Geary concluded the evening’s sharing with photos and story of the covered bridge in Castle Dale.