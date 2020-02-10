Emery Survives Red Devil’s Flame

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Friday night turned out to be a roller coaster of a ride for the Emery Spartans. Emery was in Moab to conclude its region schedule against the Red Devils and needed a win to clinch at least a tie for the region title. Grand came out firing on all cylinders and could not be stopped. The Red Devils went on to outscore Emery 20-14 in the first quarter.

The Spartans came alive in the second with 24 points while holding Grand to just 15.They held a 38-35 lead over Grand at halftime. The intensity really pick up in the second half as the teams traded blows down the stretch.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter as Riggs Griffin and Justin Rasmussen each hit threes to put the Spartans back on top. With under a minute left, Emery trialed by four, 74-70. Kyler Wilstead got a steal and passed it up to Brax Jensen for an easy layup. The Spartans eventually tied the game at 78 when things took a wild turn.

With under three seconds, Grand threw the ball past the mid-line to attempt one last shot. A foul was called on Emery on the pass, sending Grand to the free throw line with a chance to win. The Red Devil missed the first but made the second, taking the lead with under two seconds.

Just when it looked bleak for the Spartans, they in-bounded the ball past half-court and another whistle blew. This time, it was a foul on Grand, which sent Jensen to the line. Jensen sunk both free throws, putting Emery over Grand 80-79. The Spartans escaped the madness to claim a share of the Region 12 Title with Richfield.

Jensen had a game-high with 31 points while Wilstead added another 20. Justin Rasmussen added another 11 points in the win.

Check back with ETV News for information for the upcoming state tournament.