Lady Panthers Take on Escalante, Water Canyon

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pinnacle Lady Panthers traveled to Escalante on Jan. 7 to take on the Moquis in a non-conference match-up. The girls were able to secure the lead in the first quarter, barely beating out the Moquis at 7-6. However, Escalante fought back in the second quarter and came out on top, 18-14.

The Moquis pushed the Lady Panthers in the remaining two quarters of the game as well, which ended with scores of 11-4 and 13-12, respectively, in Escalante’s favor. As the first quarter was the only time that the Lady Panthers had the lead, they were beat by the Moquis with a final score of 48-37.

Following this defeat, Pinnacle then traveled to Hildale on Jan. 8 for another non-conference game, this time against the Water Canyon Wildcats. Once again, the Lady Panthers were not on top of the game and were bested by the Wildcats throughout the match-up. The first quarter ended with a whopping 21-4 advantage for Hildale while the second quarter showed the only lead for the Lady Panthers at 15-12.

The third and fourth quarters saw scores of 12-9 and 18-10 with the Wildcats on top. The game ended with a 63-38 Wildcat win. Stephanie Sasser led the scoring for the Lady Panthers with 23 points.

Next up, Pinnacle will welcome their rivals, the Green River Lady Pirates, to Price on Tuesday.