Lady Pirates Bested in State Tournament

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

To open the 2020 UHSAA Girls’ State Basketball Tournament, the Green River Lady Pirates met up with the Valley Buffaloes for a neutral playoff game on Feb. 26. While both teams played well and were able to find scoring grooves, the Lady Buffaloes worked hard to ensure that the Lady Pirates did not climb too high.

The game ended with the Lady Buffaloes triumphant, 48-32. While this effectively knocked the Lady Pirates out of the championship competition, they were given a chance at redemption with the Class 1A Consolation Tournament, which determines the sixth and eighth places.

In this contest, the Lady Pirates were pitted against the Piute Thunderbirds. Once again, the Lady Pirates worked hard but were not able to gain enough momentum for success. They were bested by Piute with a final score of 42-29, ending their championship play.

The sixth and eighth places went to Piute and Tabiona, respectively.