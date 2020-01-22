MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. PASSING OF ORDINANCE

PASSING OF ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given of the passing of an Ordinance Consolidating the Offices of Emery County Treasurer and Emery County Recorder. A complete copy of the Ordinance is available at the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s Office at 95 East Main, Castle Dale, Utah. Also on the Emery County website at www.emerycounty.com Recent News & Information. The Ordinance was approved by a unanimous vote of the Emery County Board of Commissioners in commission meeting held on January 13, 2020.

Published in the ETV News on January 22, 2020.

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox