PASSING OF ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given of the passing of an Ordinance Consolidating the Offices of Emery County Treasurer and Emery County Recorder. A complete copy of the Ordinance is available at the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s Office at 95 East Main, Castle Dale, Utah. Also on the Emery County website at www.emerycounty.com Recent News & Information. The Ordinance was approved by a unanimous vote of the Emery County Board of Commissioners in commission meeting held on January 13, 2020.

Published in the ETV News on January 22, 2020.