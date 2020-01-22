Pirates Continue to Come Out on Top

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Following their exciting competition with rival team Pinnacle, the Green River Pirates traveled to Bicknell to take on the Wayne Badgers in a non-conference matchup.

Competition was as tight as ever in this game. In the first quarter, the Badgers were able to get the leg up by one point and led 17-16. The second quarter followed in the same fashion with the Badgers taking a 30-28 advantage into the break.

The Pirates hit back in the latter half of the game, fighting hard in the third and fourth quarters. Green River ended both quarters on top with close scores of 12-11 and 13-11, respectively. Triumphing in these final quarters meant a narrow victory for the Pirates, 53-52.

Senior Axel Anguiano led the scoring with 20 followed by junior Rad Hughes with 13 points.

Next up, the Pirates will welcome the Grand Red Devils for a non-conference game on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.