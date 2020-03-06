Price Committee Gets Ready for March Music Meals and Mingle on Main

Price City Press Release

The Price City Business Improvement District Committee continues to meet and work on Music, Meals and Mingle on Main programs to celebrate the city and the businesses in downtown Price.

In the past year, all the events that happened every two months have been successful. The next event will take place on the evening of Thursday, March 12 on Main Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic during the celebration. The party will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The theme of the event will be CarbonCon. It is a time for people to show off their ability to be someone else by dressing up as their favorite characters from science fiction, fantasy or the entertainment world. There will be a $100 prize for the best costume. That judging will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Along with the costume competition, there will be scavenger hunt and a chance to win prizes by going into three open Main Street businesses any time that day and then having the shopper’s name entered into a drawing that will include cash. The drawing for that prize will take place at 6:45 p.m.

Shoppers can also find the MMM sign in the stores and take a photo of it with them to post on the Price Business Improvement District Facebook page.

Additionally, there be entertainment with Charlie Jenkins is performing at 7 p.m.

As with past events, there will be food trucks on Main Street along with the other food businesses that are established in the downtown area. There will also be other activities available for kids and adults throughout the downtown area.

The Business Improvement District Committee was formed in 2018 to find ways to improve business, particularly downtown, in Price. Subcommittees made up of various business people, government officials and others have been formed. Those subcommittees consist of the Ambassadors, Activities and Events Committee (which has been gathering information, informing business owners of what is going on and setting up events for the downtown area), the budget committee (which determines the costs of what may be done and where the money could come from), and the Project Committee (which determines the projects, where they will be done and how they will be done).

The main committee meets once monthly and the others meet as needed.