Recognition | Sandy Jensen

Symbii Home Care and Hospice would like to congratulate our amazing nurse Sandy Jensen. Sandy was chosen by the Utah Home Health and Hospice Association as a recipient of the prestigious Hospice Hero Award.

Sandy has been a nurse for 16 years and is a blessing to our community and especially those living in her home of Emery County. She is very experienced in helping patients remain comfortable and she demonstrates compassion and love to all the patients and families she cares for. Sandy has a beautiful singing voice and has been known to sing at a bedside or memorial service for a patient she cared for at their families request. Sandy is a very positive, happy person who is a joy to our team and always willing to help. We love her and all she contributes to our Symbii Family. Sandy is married to Kay Jensen and is the mother of 6 and grandmother of 17. Sandy, congratulations on being recognized as a Hospice Hero!