$1.173 Million Committed to New Housing in Green River

Epicenter Secures Historic Funding Commitment

Press Release

With $1.173 million recently committed from the Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund, the nonprofit organization Epicenter embarks on its biggest community investment to date: Canal Commons.

Canal Commons is a forthcoming housing development in the heart of Green River for low and moderate-income residents. The site will include 10 housing units and accompanying green spaces, including the new public town park named “Pearl Baker Park.” Epicenter expects to begin construction on the first five units (rentals) this fall.

“In addition to this being Epicenter’s biggest project to date, this will be the first time that multifamily, affordable housing has been developed in Green River in decades,” said Epicenter Executive Director Maria Sykes. “Canal Commons is critical because there continues to be very little available housing in Green River. A recent study found that 84% of people who work in Green River don’t live in town, and without new housing, the population will likely continue to decline. Epicenter believes that everyone deserves access to housing options, especially current and returning local residents,”

Canal Commons is made possible by the City of Green River, the Community Impact Board, Enterprise Community Partners, Rocky Mountain Community Reinvestment Corporation, the Rural Community Assistance Corporation, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Zions Bank, State Farm, Utah Division of Arts & Museums, Union Pacific Foundation, Dominion Energy, American Express, AARP, AmeriCorps, the Sorenson Legacy Foundation, UServeUtah, The Corporation for National and Community Service (“AmeriCorps”), Val A & Edith D Green Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, WESTAF, Utah Humanities, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Colorado River & Trails Expeditions (CRATE), Jason Wheeler, Brent Bateman, Nick Berger, Steph Crabtree, Will Kershner, David Gee and family, the Epicenter Board of Directors, and many private donors.

Since 2009, the nonprofit organization Epicenter has been working with the community of Green River, Utah. In this time, they’ve built two houses, performed over 50 critical home repairs for those in need, built the town’s neon welcome sign, hosted over 60 artists and designers, and much more.

To support Epicenter’s continued charitable mission, please consider making a direct donation today. Despite the commitment of funds towards the Canal Commons project, the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic have resulted in a funding gap for Epicenter’s operations due to decreased giving from private foundations and individuals. To make a critical donation, visit ruralandproud.org/donate. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference. For more information about Epicenter or Canal Commons, contact Maria Sykes at (435) 564-3330.