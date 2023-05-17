Spring Academic All State Announced

The Academic All-State recipients were recently announced by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) for spring sports across the state.

“For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition,” Robert C. Cuff, UHSAA Executive Director, shared. “Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency.”

Cuff explained that with over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students. “On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award,” he shared.

Below is a list of local seniors who were awarded this prestigious honor.

Baseball – Daron Garner (Carbon), Quade Henrie (Carbon), Wyatt Falk (Carbon), Easton Nielson (Emery)

Boys’ Soccer – Boyd Bradford (Carbon), Dylan Curtis (Carbon), Parker Morgan (Carbon)

Boys’ Track and Field – Braxton Ware (Carbon)

Girls’ Golf – Savanna Rasmussen (Carbon), Kimberlyn Gilbert (Emery), Aspen Jensen (Emery)

Girls’ Track and Field – Ambree Jones (Carbon), Beverly Lancaster (Carbon)

Softball – Gabrielle Vasquez (Carbon), Reese Ardohain (Carbon)