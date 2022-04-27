$1.5 Million Awarded to Helper for River Restoration Project

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman made the exciting announcement that the city was one of three Utah projects slated to receive funding that is meant to protect both aquatic species and habitats across the country.

For Helper, this means the removal of the diversion dam that is located on Gigliotti Pond, which is also the final part of the six-phase Helper River Revitalization Project. Mayor Peterman explained that Helper City was awarded $1.5 million from U.S. Fish and Wildlife to remove an obsolete dam to create fish and human passage.

Along with the aforementioned dam removal, there are plans in place to build a graded drop to ensure safe passage while also returning the river to a more natural state. A safe ingress into the river will also be built for those that wish to fish, tube or kayak the river.

The mayor explained that this will serve as the entry point for those that are looking to engage the river. Continuing, they will also look to revamp parking and restrooms at Gigliotti’s Pond and build recreational access for picnics between the pond and the river.

“We have been working on funding this phase for the past two years; our most ambitious to date and are excited to get started on Phase VI,” stated Mayor Peterman. “This is a case of persistence paying off and strong belief in this project from a number of strategic partners.”