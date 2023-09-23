13th Ranked Lady Eagles Dominate Spartans

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In their conference home opener against Colorado Northwestern Community College, the 13th ranked Lady Eagles picked up their 13th straight win, sweeping the Spartans 3-0 with set scores of 25-7, 25-15 and 25-20.

It was an impressive team effort inside the BDAC Wednesday night with freshman right side hitter Lauren Hamilton leading all scorers with 10 kills and an impressive .471 hitting percentage. Sophomore right side hitter Alex Trussell added seven kills on the night while freshman outside hitter Grace Thomsen matched sophomore outside hitter Ajah Rajvong with six kills apiece.

Freshman outside hitter Oliwia Suboczewska protected the net with two solo blocks and one block assist. Sophomore setter Jenna Thorkelson had 15 assists in orchestrating the offense. Sophomore libero Paige Shumway led with 10 digs and sophomore DS Lindsey Palmer added nine of her own.

“Every one of our active players stepped on the court tonight and got the job done,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “This team works so hard in practice and to see each of them contribute and be apart of such a good win is a great feeling for all of us.”

No. 13 Utah State Eastern (17-5, 1-0) will get some much needed time at home before they hit the road next Thursday, Sept. 28 as they travel to Ephraim, Utah to take on Snow College (7-10, 0-0) at 6 p.m. They will then continue their road trip south to take on the College of Southern Nevada (5-6, 0-0) in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m PST.