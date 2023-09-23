Carbon Commissioners Meet 2024 Royalty

The recently-crowned 2024 Miss Carbon County royalty visited the commissioners on Wednesday evening for an introduction.

Miss Carbon County Pageant Director Kylie Howes began the introductions by informing the commissioners that each member would introduce themselves and speak about their plans for their year of service.

Mini Miss Carbon County Perri Mitchell stated that she is excited to go into the community, ride on the floats and attend the parades. Payton Marrelli, Little Miss Carbon County, shared her excitement to serve the wonderful community.

Linaya Peacock, the 2024 Junior Miss Carbon County, detailed her platform “Carbon Cleanup.” This was created due to Peacock’s love of the county, hiking, horseback and the outdoors in general. She said that sometimes, she sees garbage on the ground and would like to have residents from each city nominate a street or small area.

From there, volunteers will be gathered via social media, church groups, friends and family, and the nominated areas will be cleaned up. Peacock’s hope is to promote the message of leaving any area better than it was found.

Miss Teen Carbon County Tatum Tatton took to the podium next. She shared that her platform is “Be Fierce: Self-Defense Awareness.” Her goal is to teach children and teens to be comfortable in who they are and to be safe and confident in any situation. To reach this goal, she plans to visit the Boys & Girls Club, work with Fierce MMA, and visit the local schools and studios to teach as many as possible to defend themselves.

Miss Carbon County 2024 Skylynn Basso explained that “Safe Steps Save Kids” is her platform. It focuses on teaching the youth of the community basic first aid. Often, there is panic and confusion in emergency situations and Basso wishes to defuse it.

From there, Howes spoke again, stating that they are very excited for the upcoming year. She then requested the allotted scholarship funds for the pageants that will be hosted in August of 2024. In the past, the commissioners have set aside $1,500 for the Miss Carbon County scholarship and $400 for the Miss Teen Carbon County, totaling $1,900 donated.

“We would greatly appreciate the continued support towards the education of the young women in our community,” Howes stated.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes shared his pride in seeing the bright future of Carbon County with the amazing young people within the community. Commissioners Tony Martines and Larry Jensen echoed the sentiment, stating that there is great representation for the county.

With that said, Commissioner Hopes thanked them for the request and said that they would place it in their budget to be reviewed.