147 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 147 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 68 in Carbon County, 47 in Emery County and 32 in Grand County.

Of these active cases, 79 have been reported in the past four days. Carbon County reported 36 new cases in that time frame while Emery County tallied 21. Grand County has recorded 22 in the past four days.

Eight patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including five in Carbon County and three in Emery County. The region has recorded 36 deaths related to the virus, with 20 in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region and 16,825 residents have been fully vaccinated. In total, 17,433 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The Southeast Utah Health Department has reported 79 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, which are people that became infected with the virus despite being vaccinated. Of those cases, two patients were hospitalized while one patient died.