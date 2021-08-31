Crash Closes Highway 6 Near Soldier Summitt

An emergency alert was issued early Tuesday morning regarding an accident near Soldier Summit on Highway 6. The alert was issued around 5:30 a.m. and stated that traffic was closed in both directions at milepost 210.

According to the alert, an accident was impacting all travel lanes, prompting the closure of the highway. Shortly after, at 6:21 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) announced that crews were beginning to alternate traffic in the westbound lane. The eastbound lane remained closed.

In the 6:51 a.m. report, UDOT estimated that travel would be impacted for at least three hours while crews assess the scene. Travelers are advised to use an alternate route, if possible.

The cause of the accident and those involved have not been released at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.