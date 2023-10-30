14th Ranked Lady Eagles Swept by No. 4 Bruins

Photo by Jeff Barrett
By Calvin Jensen
The #14 Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team was swept by fourth ranked Salt Lake Community College on Friday evening in Taylorsville. Eastern showed strength on both sides of the net, but unforced errors were the deciding factor in every set of the match with final set scores of 20-25, 23-25 and 23-25.
Emma Grant led the offense for USU Eastern with seven kills, followed by Casidy Fried with six kills and two blocks. Rachel West and Lauren Hamilton had four blocks on the net and Camber Dodson led with 15 assists. Paige Shumway kept the offense alive with 12 digs defensively.