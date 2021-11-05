158 New COVID-19 Cases in 3 Days

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 that have been recorded in the past three days. This includes 102 in Carbon County, 32 in Emery County and 24 in Grand County.

Currently, there are 723 active cases of the virus throughout the region, including 442 in Carbon County, 182 in Emery County and 99 in Grand County. Of these, 19 patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes six from Carbon County, eight from Emery County and five from Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 54 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 30 in Carbon County, 20 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

As vaccine distribution continues throughout the region, the health department reports that 18,384 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. That is 50.76% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 48.25% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 68.49% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 335 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that have become infected despite being vaccinated.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.