16 Runs? Just Another Day in the Office for the Lady Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon has been absolutely raking this year and Friday’s game in Richfield was no exception. The Dinos combined for 16 runs on 14 hits in four innings, led by Makayla Scovill and Brooke Moosman.

The former went 3-4 with a triple, a double and four RBIs while the latter finished a perfect 3-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Moosman was nearly perfect in the circle as well. She only gave up one hit through four innings and completed the shutout.

The 16-0 victory over Richfield marks five shutouts on the season and extends Carbon’s winning streak to nine. The Dinos are averaging nearly 16 runs per contest over 14 games, an impressive feat to say the least.

Heading down the final home stretch with just two weeks left, the Dinos (13-1, 8-0) are looking to finish with a bang. They will face Uintah (10-5) on Monday and Emery (12-6-1, 3-2) on Tuesday, both at home. They will then head to North Summit (2-9) on Wednesday and end the week in Grand (11-3, 3-1) on Friday.