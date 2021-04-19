Helper Man Sentenced for Rape of a Minor

Helper resident John Bird, 41 years of age, was apprehended in January regarding the allegation of rape that was made against him by a minor.

The statement of the minor and the reported confession of Bird allegedly informed law enforcement that Bird engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen after coercing the teen into a secluded area despite being asked by the victim to stop more than once.

On April 12, Bird faced sentencing. Based on the defendant’s conviction of rape, which is a first-degree felony, Bird was sentenced to an indeterminate term of not less than ten years, which may be extended to a life term, in the Utah State Prison.

It was stated that Bird has the right to file an appeal within 30 days and if no appeal has been filed, then the defense counsel will automatically be deemed to have withdrawn from representing Bird in the case.