18th Annual Run, Walk and Roll a Huge Success

Those at Active Re-Entry welcomed many once again to their location for the 18th annual Run, Walk and Roll for Independence 5K on Saturday morning.

This free community-wide event was put on a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, there were approximately 70 participants, which included staff and the volunteers from the USU Eastern Sun Center and men’s basketball team.

“Active Re-Entry would like to thank everyone who participated in the event, especially the sponsors and individuals who generously donated to help support the programs provided through Active Re-Entry,” said Director Terri Yelonek.

Sponsors of the event included Price AutoFarm, Price Insurance, Charlie’s Pawn, Dr. Ryan Hanson, Q90 Corporation, Lin’s Fresh Market, Smuin, Rich & Marsing, Desertview Federal Credit Union, Tram Electric, Symbii Home Health & Hospice, Magnuson Lumber, Action Medical, PK Geography, Tire King, Scott Yelonek Fine Art, Moab GearTrader, Hard Hat Appliances, Pinnacle Canyon Academy, Castleview Hospital, Sutherlands and Mitchell Funeral Home.

Individual donations were given by Bill Cobb, Mandy Whiteside, John and Phyllis Weber, Paige Haddock, Dee and Darrelyn Davis, Delena Fish and a private donation that was made in the memory of L&J Lemburg.

Yelonek explained that, this year, official time was kept for the serious 5K participants. Coming in first with a time of 25.05 was Cole Barton. Barton was followed by Rozlyn Stow in second with 24.32 and Jonathon Kessler in third at 25.44.