1A and 3A All-State Basketball Teams Released

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Last week, the 1A and 3A Boys’ and Girls’ All-State Basketball teams were announced. Several locals received recognition for their excellent work and effort this past season.

Emery had a number of players on the teams, including Wade Stilson, who received the highest honors by being named to the First Team. He finished the year averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, five assists and 3.4 steals per game. Brett Rasmussen, meanwhile, was named to the Second Team All-State with 9.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Finally, Luke Justice and Makaila Peacock were given honorable mention.

For the Dinos, Madi Orth was named to the Second Team with her 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Braxton Stevenson, in addition, was given honorable mention.

In 1A, Abby Erwin of Green River was named to the Second Team with her 26.2 points per game on average. Erwin was the top scorer in the state this past season. In addition, Pinnacle’s Jonathan Kessler was given an honorable mention.