Winter Academic All-State Announced

The Academic All-State recipients were recently announced for the winter sports and activities.

“For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency. With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) presents to senior students. On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award,” said Robert Cuff, UHSAA Executive Director, in a statement.

Below is a list of local seniors, by sport or activity, who were awarded this prestigious honor.

Boys’ Basketball – Easton Nielson (Emery)

Girls’ Basketball – Beverly Lancaster (Carbon), Alexia Mortensen, (Emery), Brielle Rowley (Emery), Makaila Peacock (Emery), Sabrina West (Emery)

Competitive Cheer – BrinLee Hurdsman (Emery), Danielle Wolford (Emery), Maddex Behling (Emery)

Debate – Emma Holm (Carbon), Alexander Frederick (Emery), Haylie McArthur (Emery), Zayne Perea (Emery)

Drill – Bryton Blake (Carbon), Kallee Cook (Emery)

Instrumental Music – Brenden Bryner (Carbon), Elizabeth Blackburn (Carbon), Alexander Frederick (Emery), Bryant Durrant (Emery), Elyza Taylor (Emery)

Boys’ Swimming – Boyd Bradford (Carbon), Gabriel Ibanez (Carbon), Jexton Woodhouse (Carbon), Nathan Engar (Carbon), Alexander Frederick (Emery), Bryant Durrant (Emery)

Girls’ Swimming – Ashlyn Durrant (Emery), Aspen Jensen (Emery), Aubrey Guymon (Emery)

Theatre – Emma Holm (Carbon), Lindsey Snow (Carbon), Danika Farley (Emery), Haylie McArthur (Emery), Sabrina West (Emery)

Boys’ Wrestling – Oumar Diarra (Emery)