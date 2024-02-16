2 Carbon High Students Perform on All State Band

Two members of the Carbon High School band were honored at the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening for being named to All State Band.

Carbon High band members Brad Sweeney and Nick Bryner were selected out of 700 students who auditioned to perform in the All-State Band at Abravanel Hall. Both students were the only ones selected from a rural school.

Sweeney was selected as the second-tier trumpet player in the top band, making him the second best trumpet player to audition out of the state. Bryner was selected to play piano with a short notice of less than a week to prepare.

The board concluded the recognition by congratulating both students for their accomplishments.