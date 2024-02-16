Griffeth Awarded February’s Apples for Teachers

During the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening, Creekview Elementary (CVE) second grade teacher Tanya Griffeth was awarded February’s Apples for Teachers nomination. AJB Broadcasting’s CJ McManus began his presentation by acknowledging that teachers do not receive enough recognition.

“Teachers have an extremely difficult job and an extremely important job,” said McManus. “We are proud to be able to recognize one of them tonight.”

Griffeth was nominated by Stevie Safley, a parent of one of Griffeth’s students, after helping out in the classroom once per week and witnessing the interactions with her classroom.

“I can not say enough about Ms. Griffeth and I can’t find one negative thing to say about her,” said Safley. “She truly cares about her students, takes time to get to know each one of them, treats them with kindness and respect, but knows how to take hold of her classroom without putting her students down.”

Safley nomination letter was concluded by thanking Griffeth for sharing her gift and love of teaching.

Griffeth thanked the Safley family for the nomination as well as her mentors for helping her out. She is a new teacher and explained that she has been a mom for 26 years, so she has taken that into her classroom.

“It’s more of less love the children and teach second,” Griifeth said. “If I can love them first, then I can feel like they will work.”

AJB Broadcasting will be presenting an Apples for Teachers award at each monthly school board meeting. To nominate a teacher, send an email to taylor@heytony.com with your reasoning on which teacher deserves to be recognized.

AJB Broadcasting’s Apples for Teachers is made possible by Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Castleview Hospital, Marietti Monuments, Sutherlands, Coldstone Creamery and Castle Valley Awards.