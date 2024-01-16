2 Emery Wrestlers Medal at the Rockwell Rumble

By Julie Johansen

With only half of a wrestling team, seven varsity and seven junior varsity, Emery wrestlers struggled at the Rockwell Rumble last weekend. The week before, two varsity wrestlers were injured, and several were ill and one previous injury limited the competitors for the Spartans in Herriman on Jan. 12-13.

One JV grappler, Ryder Rollins (113 pounds), secured fifth place with two falls, a bye and a forfeit. Monty Christiansen, 113 pounds, was the only varsity wrestler to medal. He had three falls, three decision wins and a loss in overtime to end in third place.

Hoping that everyone is well and healing quickly, the Spartans will head to South Sevier on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and then host Carbon at home on Thursday, Jan. 18. Thursday evening will also be senior night and the annual alumni night. Everyone is invited to come for dinner, wrestling and awards. This weekend, the squad will head to Spanish Fork for a dual meet tournament.