Carbon Faces Tough Competition at Cedar Invitational

The Dino swim team traveled to the Cedar City Aquatic Center for the Cedar Invitational this past weekend to face off against 16 other schools.

On Friday, in the girls’ 200-yard free, 71 swimmers raced for the event. Alyssa Chamberlain (2:15.86) and Mia Crompton (2:16.90) had some nice times, getting the seventh and eighth spots in the race. The boys’ race would give Cameron Jones (1:59.59) and Mason Engar (1:59.60) the respective seventh and eighth spots as well.

The big event of the day was the 50-yard free. For the girls, 127 swimmers participated in the event. Lisa King had a fantastic swim, taking the third place position with a time of 26.86, only .68 seconds behind the first-place finisher. Hadley Bower had a solid showing as well, placing 20th, with a time of 29.00. Lily Thayne (29.92) and Rachel Blackburn (30.70) had great races as well, placing in the top 40 and improving on their times.

On Saturday, Spencer Hepworth would have a nice showing in the 100-yard free event. He placed in the 24 position with a time of 59.57, only a few seconds away from reaching the top 10.

The girls shined in the 100-yard free as four Dinos would reach the top 12 positions in the group of 98 swimmers. Alyssa Chamberlain had a spectacular race, getting the number one spot out of the large group. Her time was 59.90. Mia Crompton received the second place finish with a time of 1:02.04 while Lisa King picked up the sixth spot (1:02.40). Hadley Bower (1:04.05) came in 12th in a solid group of swimmers for the event.

In the stamina-testing 500-yard free event, Cameron Jones had a fourth place finish with a time of 5:37.13. His teammate, Bracken Hanson, finished in the ninth spot with a solid time of 5:53.35. Not far behind him was Logan Kranendonk, getting the 12th spot (6:01.80).

The girls would once again fill up the top positions, with four swimmers reaching the top 10 in the 500-yard free. Ada Bradford continued her impressive season, getting the fourth-place finish (6:26.62). Her teammates followed her with Maya Bower getting sixth (6:29.79), Ellie Hanson in seventh (6:31.96) and Rachel Blackburn (6:34.27) with the ninth-place position.

Mason Engar had a nice swim in the 100-yard back with 45 competitors. Engar swam well, getting the seventh-place finish (1:02.07). Evie Halk would get the 12 spot (1:14.80) in an event of 52 swimmers.

The Dinos had a solid showing in the 400-yard free relay races. The boys (Jones, Hanson, Thayn, Engar) would end up in the seventh position with a time 3:49.43. On the girl’s side, they finished in the third position with a time of 4:08.01.

King, Chamberlain, Bradford and Crompton contributed to their team well, helping the Lady Dinos the fourth-place overall finish in the women’s division with 241 team points, only 18 points out of second place.

The men placed in the eighth position with 116 accumulated points, giving the Dinos the overall team placement of seventh place at the invitational with 357 total points. Cedar City would win its hometown invitational with 519 points.

Next up, Carbon will head to Grand County on Friday for a swim meet. Then will come the preparation for the Dinos as they will host the Last Chance Invitational at the newly-remodeled Price City Wave Pool.