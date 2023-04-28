2 Homes Catch Fire in Spring Glen

Two Spring Glen homes caught fire on Thursday afternoon. Authorities were quickly dispatched to the scene on Spring Glen Road.

Early reports state that the fire was ignited by an RV backfiring. The flames quickly spread from the RV to two neighboring homes.

The south end of Spring Glen Road was temporarily closed while crews extinguished the fire and assessed the scene. Multiple agencies from throughout Carbon County assisted.

The extent of the damage or any possible injuries have not yet been released by authorities. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is released.