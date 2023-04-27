Emery Caps Region Play with a Win

The Spartans capped off Region 12 with a victory over Canyon View on Tuesday. The win tied Emery and Carbon in the region standings, meaning the teams were named co-champions of Region 12.

With a lot on the line, Emery fought to gain an advantage in Tuesday’s matchup. The two teams shored up their defenses, leading to a 0-0 tie at halftime.

The Spartans continued to fight in the second half and finally broke through the Falcon defense. Randy Elmer found the back of the net for Emery to take the 1-0 lead. The Spartans held on to win by that same score.

Koalton Curtis recorded the shutout for Emery. The win sealed the tie with Carbon for the Region 12 title. Both teams will now prepare for the second round of the state playoffs next week.