2 Vets Inspections Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

The first ribbon cutting ceremony of the new year was hosted on Tuesday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated 2 Vets Inspections during the ceremony.

The business is owned by Rhett and Jessica Tullio, who served in the US Army and Army Reserves, respectively. Rhett is a professional home inspector while Jessica serves as the business’ office manager.

2 Vets Inspections currently serves Carbon and Emery counties as well as Utah County. Offerings include home inspections as well as termite, radon and mold inspections. Commercial inspections for office, multi-family dwellings and more are also available.

“We provide a thorough inspection from the roof to the foundation to ensure you understand everything there is to know about your investment,” 2 Vets Inspection shared. “After competing your inspection, we will send you a deeply detailed report that highlights our key findings and helps you understand your property.”

Since 2 Vets Inspections is veteran-owned and operated, the Tullio family works to give back to veterans and first responders with special pricing. Veterans receive $50 off their inspections while first responders receive $25 off.

To learn more about the business or schedule an inspection, please visit www.2vetsutah.com. 2 Vets Inspections can also be reached by phone at (801) 210-9207 or by email at 2vetsutah@gmail.com.