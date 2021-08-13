2 Wellington Men Pledge to Serve Local Residents

Two Wellington City men pledged to serve the city’s residents during the council meeting on Wednesday evening. The oath of office ceremonies were administered by Justice Court Judge Jon Carpenter.

Brad Timothy took his oath first, swearing to serve the residents in Wellington City with integrity and fidelity. He will be filling a vacant position on the Wellington City Council through Dec. 31, 2021.

Timothy is campaigning to remain on the council following this stint as he has put his name on the ballot for mayor. Wellington City residents will be able to vote on the city’s new mayor during the municipal election in November.

Judge Carpenter then welcomed Paul Peterson in front of the council to take his oath of office. Peterson will serve as a new commissioner on the Wellington City Planning and Zoning Board.