20 Pounds of Meth Seized in Green River

Photo Courtesy of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office

Local law enforcement seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine on a commercial bus in Green River on Sunday morning. According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the methamphetamine was divided into two packaged that had been abandoned.

The illicit drugs were seized when the bus stopped in Green River. Authorities were called to the scene and have opened an investigation in regard to the matter.

“We appreciate the working relationship we have with law enforcement in surrounding counties as we are all working hard to keep illegal drugs out of our communities,” shared the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. “If these packages belong to you, please give us a call.”