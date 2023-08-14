Stilson, Spartans Dominate North Sanpete *Photo Gallery*

Wade Stilson and the Spartans were unstoppable in their season opener on Friday. North Sanpete was no match for Emery on its home turf as the team controlled the game from the start.

The Spartans put the Hawks in a hole early, coming out of the gate with a touchdown just over three minutes in as Stilson reached the end zone on a 12-yard run at the 8:48 mark. Just over four minutes later, Stilson added another TD with a one-yard run.

The momentum continued for Emery as the team added yet another touchdown in the first. Matt Olsen scored for the Spartans on a 15-yard pass from Stilson to go up 21-0 after the opening period.

Emery added had another outstanding performance in the second quarter, racking up 24 points, to take the 45-0 advantage into the break. Dane Sitterud scored in the second on an impressive 25-yard run, while Mason Stilson scored off of a 25-yard pass from Wade Stilson.

Boston Huntington added to the scoreboard as well in the second with a 35-yard field goal at the 4:33 mark. Creek Sharp then found the end zone with only seven seconds left in the half off of a 60-yard bomb from Wade Stilson.

Wade Stilson shined in his opening game of the season. He scored two touchdowns with 10 yards rushed while passing an outstanding 256 yards. He completed 15 of his 21 passes, leading to three touchdowns. Treven Gilbert also came in as quarterback, completing two passes, good for 16 yards.

Sharp, who was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game, had five receptions totaling 130 yards. Sitterud aided the Spartans with 77 rushing yards off of eight carries. Huntington’s leg was also put to good use as he completed six conversions and added a field goal to his stat sheet.

Up next, Emery (1-0) will travel to Roosevelt to take on Union (0-1) on Aug. 18. Kickoff for the non-region matchup is slated for 7 p.m. To watch the game live, please click here.