2022 Babe Ruth Baseball Season Approaching

Registration is now open for the 2022 Eastern Utah Babe Ruth Baseball season. This is for players ages 5-15 in Carbon County. Registration closes on Feb. 25!

Registration fees:

– $60 for ages 5-8

– $80 for ages 9-12

– $100 for ages 13-15

Click this link to get started: http://carboncalripkenleaguebaseball.website.sportssignup.

If you have registered a player in the past, you will need to log into your SSU Play account. If you are new to Eastern Utah Babe Ruth Baseball, you will need to create an account.