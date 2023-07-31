2023 Castleview Hospital Auxiliary Quilt Raffle Recipient Named

Press Release

As a way to assist with nursing scholarships, the Castleview Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary has been selling tickets for a yearly quilt raffle.

“We have a scholarship committee that reviews the applications and then determines who will most likely be a successful student,” explained Debra Warrington, Castleview Hospital Auxiliary President.

Utah State University Eastern nursing students that have been accepted into the nursing programs may apply for the scholarship between Jan. 1 and June 1. This year, the auxiliary was able to present five scholarships.

On July 28, the winner was presented with the quilt. This year’s recipient was Cecil Kiddy.